Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Marshfield, MA
Mark N. Hale Obituary
Mark N. Hale, 56, of Apollo Beach, FL, formally of Marshfield, passed away on November 2, 2019. Predeceased by his father William Hale and siblings Laurie and Billy. Survived by his mother Ruth Ann (Driscoll) Hale, wife Noelle Hale, daughters Devyn and Shannon, brothers Chris and wife Leanne, Arthur and wife Michelle, Keith and wife Toni and brother-in-law Derek Traintafillou. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Marshfield at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. All family and friends are invited to come.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019
