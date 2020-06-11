Mark W. ONeil, of Pembroke, born June 18, 1959, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with hereditary amyloidosis. Mark was raised in Winchester, the son of Rita (Devlin) O'Neil of Winchester, and the late William O'Neil. He was the beloved husband of 33 years to Jacqueline (Dwyer), devoted father of Daniel of Somerville, Dillon of Pembroke and Alea (PFC) of Bethesda, Maryland. Mark was the brother of David O'Neil of Topsham, Maine, Elizabeth Ciampa, of West Yarmouth, and Jeffrey O'Neil of Andover; uncle and great-uncle to many. He was a much-loved brother-in-law to Julie O'Neil, Laura O'Neil, Antonio Ciampa, Kathleen Dwyer, Maureen Milton (deceased), Susan Radin, Rick Radin (deceased), John Dwyer and Kevin Dwyer. Mark was very passionate about everything that he did. He always put his whole heart into all of his work. Mark was a lover of trains, motorcycles and classic cars. His favorite job was working for many years at Harley Davidson with people to customize their dream motorcycles. He was an avid and devoted fan of the New England Patriots. One of Mark's favorite hobbies was brewing beer and ales. Mark loved reading and learning about history. Services for Mark will be private. He will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery in Scituate. A celebration of Mark's life will be held in the future. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or to the Amyloidosis Support Groups, 232 Orchard Drive, Wood Dale, IL 60191, www.amyloidosissupport.org/donations_form.html.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.