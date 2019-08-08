|
Mary Ellen (McMorrow) Celli died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. She was 74. She was born in Boston, to the late Francis and Margaret (LaPierre) McMorrow, and was raised in Dorchester. Mary graduated from the Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School and went on to continue her studies at secretarial schools. She worked for many years with the Teamsters Local 379. Later in life, she enjoyed working part time at Target in Hanover. She met her husband Steve Celli at her father's barn in Milton. After years of courtship, she ultimately asked him to marry her. They were together for 60 years, married for more than 50. They settled in Pembroke and raised 3 children. Mary Ellen had a generous spirit and infectious laugh. She loved to spend time with family and friends, old and new. Hosting and attending family gatherings brought her great joy. She opened her home to many and formed life long friendships as a result. She was an active parishioner at St. Thecla's in Pembroke who had nothing but kind words for anyone she met. She loved to dance and sing. She loved to bake and was famous for her "nuts and bolts". Mary Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Steve Celli of Pembroke; her children, Joe Celli of Los Angeles, Stephen Celli and his wife Stephanie (Botzos) of Pembroke and Jennifer Lastennet (Celli) and her husband Yannick. She lived to spoil her seven grandchildren, John, Brady, Alex and Max Lastennet and Hope, Isabella and Elena Celli. She also leaves her brother, John E. McMorrow (Dorothy) of St. Louis, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Barbara McMorrow (late Rev. Mr. Thomas F. McMorrow) of Pembroke. Her extended family consisted of many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws whom she adored as well. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary Ellen's life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, August 9, at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, from 4-7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Saturday before leaving in procession to Saint Thelca's Church, 145 Washington Street, Pembroke, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356, www.mybrotherskeeper.org or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () or , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, www.lung.org/stop-smoking/help-someone-quit/. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2019