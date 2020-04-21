|
|
Maureen E. (Driscoll) Wolter, of Pembroke, died April 17, 2020. Born September 19, 1946, she grew up in Braintree. Maureen succumbed to a brief, but sudden illness, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and contagious laugh, her love for her husband of almost 50 years, her children, but most of all her six grandchildren. Throughout the years, Maureen thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family; her family cottage on Cape Cod was amongst her favorite. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting her was instantly made to feel like family and will miss her dearly. Beloved wife of Larry Wolter of Pembroke. Loving mother of Lauren Wurtzburger and Michael of Pembroke; Brien Wolter and Amy of Carver; Gretchen Shute and Michael of Pembroke; Jonathan Wolter and Chi of King-ston. Devoted grandmother of Caitlin, Brien, Zach-ary, Emma, Alexander and Marybeth. Daughter of William and Kathleen (Shields) Driscoll (both deceased). Loving sister of William Driscoll (deceased), K Ellen and John Holmes and, Paul and Lucy Driscoll. Sister-in-law to Eldon and Mary Alice Wolter and Louanna and David Gwinn. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of a service, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020