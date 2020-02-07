|
Melvin Ewell, of Pembroke, 79, died on February 4, 2020. Mel was born November 5, 1940, to the late Nelson and Rose Ewell and was raised in Rockland. He was predeceased by his wife, Sondra, and brother, Richard. He leaves behind his sister, Marlene Wilbur and her husband Ernest of Duxbury; his children, Victoria Goldberg and her husband Richard of East Bridgewater, Michael Ewell and his wife Laura of Wareham, James Ewell of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Ewell and her wife Lorna of Brockton. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Ariana and Austin Goldberg, Logan and Brennan Ewell and Carter and Preston Ewell; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Mel was a 1958 graduate of Rockland High School. After high school, he held jobs in carpentry and roofing and then retired after a long career with Cumberland Farms as computer programmer. Mel was a "jack of all trades". There was nothing he couldn't fix or build but would burn water if he tried to cook. He was an avid Patriots football fan. He would never miss the first quarter but was usually asleep by half time. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always had a corny joke to share. Mel could be spotted as a regular at many locations around Pembroke; including Sondra's Coffee Shoppe, a business he built with his wife, Lindys General Store, where he played keno and the Juice Station for his favorite treats. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 10, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. Donations can be made in Mel's name to an animal rescue league of your choice.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020