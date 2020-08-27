Nancy M. Walent, 77, of Pembroke passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer, on August 22, 2020. Nancy was a dedicated mother, devoted wife, treasured grandmother, loyal sister and trusted friend to so many. She was raised in West Roxbury and Canton and spent her entire married life in Pembroke. Nancy had a real zest for life and a positive outlook so bright it was blinding. She worked for over thirty years at Duxbury Dental and was a comforting presence to hundreds of patients. She danced tap and jazz into her late 70s and had a closet full of the sequins and feather boas to prove it. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Cliff, and survived by her sons, Jim and Dan, daughter-in-law, Shannon, and grandchildren, Maddie, Hannah and Ricky. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston. A funeral Mass will be held for family only (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker in Hanson. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Nancy's favorite charity.