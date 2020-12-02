1/1
Richard J. Horrigan, of Florida, formerly of N. Quincy, died November 28, 2020. Richard loved the time he spent with his family, especially his 14 grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing with his friends in Florida and boating with his friends at Dorchester Yacht Club. He was proud of the years spent as a patrolman, motorcyle officer and later detective for the MDC Police. Richard was intelligent, witty, loving, strong-willed and had a great sense of humor. Even though he was tough and strong he possessed a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. Beloved husband of Dianne M. (White) Horrigan of FL. Loving father of Erin Lapsley and her husband David of N. Quincy, Kimberly Indelicato and her husband Mark of Pembroke, Karen Pecararo and her husband Allen of Canton, Richard P. Horrigan and his wife Denise of Braintree, and Shannon Dever and her husband Michael of Pembroke. Brother of Paul Horrigan and his wife Patricia of Westboro, and the late Patricia DiLorenzo and her late husband Frank. Fondly called "The Great Grampy" by his 14 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 5-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to be with Richard's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
