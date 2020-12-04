Robert A. Whitelaw, former Pembroke Selectman, passed away on November 30, 2020, at the age of 77. Born in Quincy, November 16, 1943, he was the son of Roger and Josephine (Daw) Whitelaw. Raised in Quincy, as a young man Bob achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 1 and graduated from Quincy High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served his country for 7 years, two of those years on the Destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts. His most memorable assignment was guarding President John F. Kennedy's yacht. He later attended Bentley College in Boston, where he received a certificate in Accounting. Bob met his wife, June Joann (Weil) in Quincy and they married in 1965. They resided in Quincy until 1977 when they moved to Pembroke, the town they would call home still to this day. Bob was employed by the Howard Johnson Company and later the Ground Round Restaurants as the Director of Corporate Finance. After Sept. 11, 2001, he went to work for TSA at Logan Airport until his retirement in 2009. He was active in Pembroke Government serving on the Advisory Committee for 9 years most of those years as the committee chairman. Later he was elected to the Board of Selectman serving from 1988 to 1991. Bob was an avid Patriots and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed attending various auto races with family and friends. In 2017, Bob and June purchased a winter home in Yuma, Ariz., and for the past four years traveled back and forth across the USA. Each year they travelled between their two homes they enjoyed visiting various cities along the way. They also enjoyed several cruises to many Island destinations and the Panama Canal. He was a devoted father to Michael Robert Whitelaw and his wife Lisa of Plymouth and Claudine Joann and her husband Stephen Flood Jr. of Pembroke; beloved grandfather of Brittney, Courtney, and Travis Flood and Renee, Allison, and Robert James Whitelaw; brother to Marjorie White of Hanover and Michael Roger Whitelaw and his wife Denise of Woodbridge, Va.; brother-in-law to Norma and the late Rev. Elden D.J. Zuern, Virginia and the late Thomas Tait and the late Lorna Flynn. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's memory to Norwell VNA and Hospice or to your favorite charity
. A private memorial service and internment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com
