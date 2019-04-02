Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker
Hanson, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Robert E. Brennan Obituary
Robert E. Brennan, 71, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at the age of 71. Robert "Bob" will be lovingly remembered by his loving wife, Anne; his son, Christopher and wife Kristin; his son, John; his brother, Daniel; many friends and family; and finally the two biggest joys in his life, his grandsons, Jack and Tommy. Robert was predeceased by his father John, mother Dorothy, brothers Jack, Walter, Patrick and his sister Kathy. Robert was born May 25, 1947, in Boston, where he grew up in Southie. Robert later served in Vietnam as a Marine in the 1st Battalion 9th Marines 3rd Division. While in Vietnam Robert courageously earned a Purple Heart and a Gold Star. He was a true living American hero. Robert enjoyed taking trips with his wife Anne, golfing, fishing, watching movies, his dog Louie, playing cards, time spent with family and friends, anytime he saw his grandchildren, and selflessly taking time to extend his hand to help others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours held on April 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke. A funeral Mass to be held on Friday, April 5, at St. Joseph the Worker in Hanson at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name and memory can be made to the Dana Farber institute.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019
