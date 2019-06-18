Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington St.
HANOVER, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Church
145 Washington St.
Pembroke, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vittorini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Vittorini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. Vittorini Obituary
Robert J. Vittorini, 72, of Pembroke, passed away on June 16, 2019. Born April 5, 1947, in Boston, he was the son of the late Orlando and Angelina (Dellagioia) Vittorini. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Boston Golf and Verizon, where he retired after 34 years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening and watching hockey. Robert is survived by his devoted wife, Susan E. (Casey) Vittorini; loving father of Christopher R. Vittorini, Kaitlyn M. Vittorini, both of Pembroke, Lisa Campbell of Sutton, and Jason Vittorini of Hingham; brother-in-law of Jeff, Cindy, Kathy and Liz. He is also survived by many dear cousins and dear friend John G. Brennan of Pembroke. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Rte. 53, Pembroke, on Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by a burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from June 18 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.