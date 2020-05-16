|
Sharon Ann Shaughnessy (nee Mayock), born on April 8, 1947 in Boston, Massachusetts passed away in Florida on May 10, 2020. She joins her son PJ, partner Jack, and her mother Alice in the grace of God. Raised on Eustis Street in Roxbury, MA, Sharon lived most of her days in Pembroke, MA, before ultimately settling in North Fort Myers, FL. She graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School and was active at St. Patrickss Parish, where she wed Peter Shaughnessy in the spring of 1967. Sharon leaves behind three children, John, Mary and Sally, their spouses Holly, Daren and Nate and five grandchildren Gavin, Owen, Lillian, Peter and John. She also leaves behind her beloved father, Bill, seven siblings and a very large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sharon will be forever remembered as a warm, welcoming mother, sister, cousin, friend and an epic storyteller. She would give her last dime or jacket to anyone who needed it. She opened her home, affectionately called Camp Pembroke, to friends and family seeking a cup of coffee, a sympathetic ear or a warm bed. She treated every stranger like a lifelong friend. Sharon loved to play word games, to dance and to sing, especially Patsy Cline. She had a wicked sense of humor and had many nicknames for herself like Pioneer woman, Bridget from Ireland, Shaz, and perhaps the most infamous, Tidge, which came from her habit of having just a tidge more coffee, or a tidge more family time. Known to her grandchildren as Mimi, Sharon aspired to open a bakery with her grandson. Her homemade Kahlua and carrot cake were famous. Sharon was known to gift shoeboxes full of candy to celebrate first holy communions or to fire up the stove for friends after a night at the Pembroke Youth Hockey Bingo. She was hardly seen without her cup of 'Dunkies'. She and her longtime partner, Jack Cullity, began spending winters at Windmill Village in North Fort Myers in the late 1990s to be closer to Sharons parents and family. Their tight-knit crew is known for their costume parties and big family get-togethers, which Sharon enjoyed immensely. We all love you, Sharon -- to the moon and back. Services will be held in Pembroke, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be donated in Sharons memory to The P.J. Shaughnessy Scholarship Fund c/o The Tilton School, 30 School Street, Tilton, NH 03276.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from May 16 to May 23, 2020