Shirley E. Kingston, 94 of Pembroke, passed away on December 7, 2019. Shirley was the daughter of the late Arthur and Harriet (Short) Jensen. Shirley loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Lucy. She enjoyed travelling and spending every winter in Hawaii. Shirley was the devoted wife of the late Robert E. Kingston. Loving mother of Janet Watson and her late husband Don of Carver, Robert Kingston of Kingston, Bruce Kingston and his wife Kathleen of E. Bridgewater, Carol Dunn and her husband Dick of Rockland. Dear sister of the late Stanley Jenson and his wife Peg. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren, she was predeceased by her granddaughter Jill. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, December 12th from 5pm to 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13th at 10am at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Pembroke, followed by the burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery. For directions and to sign Shirley's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019