Timothy Francis Costello, 83 of Pembroke, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born on October 27, 1935, he was the son of the late Jeremiah F Costello and Mary H. (Doucette) Costello. He was the beloved husband to Margaret (Knapp) Costello. Timothy was predeceased by a brother Jeremiah Costello, his sister Genevieve Sawyer, and his only son, Cort Costello. He is survived by a daughter-in-law Bobbey Costello, daughters Erin Pressely, and Georgia Zappala and her husband Anthony; grandchildren Joey Pressley, Shawn Pressley, Ella Zappala, and Kevin Easton. He was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Timothy worked many years as an electrician for Donovan Electric in Pembroke. He had been a deputy sheriff in Windham County in Vermont. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy, during the Korean war. Timothy had multiple varied hobbies including his love of hunting and fishing, skiing, racing stock cars when he was young, and he belonged to the Old Colony Sportsman Club in Pembroke. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, at 11 a.m. at St Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson. Burial to follow at Pembroke Center Cemetery. Donations in Timothy's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign Timothy's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019