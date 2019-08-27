|
Vera C. Lanzillotta, 99, of Pembroke, died August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Lanzillotta Sr., she was the loving mother of Frank Lanzillotta Jr. of Pembroke; devoted grandmother of Brandon James Lanzillotta of Pembroke. Vera was a longtime parishioner of St. Andrew's Church in Hanover, where she taught fourth grade Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Emblem Club. She loved to do oil painting and she loved her dogs. Visiting hours from the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Thursday August 29 from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, at the Center Cemetery, Pembroke, at 10 a.m. To offer condolences or finding directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019