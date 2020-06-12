Warren C. "Butch" Driscoll Jr., 70, of Pembroke, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born November 1, 1949, in Quincy, the son of the late Warren and Violet (DiSciullo) Driscoll. He lived in Braintree as a child, was educated in Braintree schools. He played baseball and hockey and enjoyed boating in Halifax where he summered with his family. He moved to Pembroke to raise his own family, and began his life long love of gardening. He resided there most of his life, until recently, when Alzheimer's and Lewy Body dementia necessitated the need for assisted living. Warren worked as a crane operating engineer and iron worker his whole career, beginning alongside his father at Duane's Building Wrecking Company and for 20 years at Ajax Construction. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Ironworkers Local 7, during the course of his career. He enjoyed auto racing. He also enjoyed hiking, he took many trips to Grand Teton and Glacier National Parks. In the last few years, he especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, and eating Italian food at family get-togethers. He is survived by a daughter, Jeannette Driscoll of Norwood; a son, Jason Driscoll of Quincy; two grandchildren, Katelin and Sarah Hawks of Norwood; a brother, Michael Driscoll of Halifax; and two sisters, Debra (Ken Portonova) of Dedham and Robin (John McKenna) of Wendell, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 12 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Mass. The church is large enough for social distancing. Donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.