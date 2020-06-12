William B. Egan
William Blaise Egan, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 29, 2020. Bill was born November 28, 1940, in Boston. He was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed mountain biking, skiing, and paddling the ponds of Southeastern Massachusetts. He was a talented artist and loved working on and collecting all antique automobiles, tools, and wagon wheels. Bill had a successful career as a Snap-On Tool dealer servicing much of the south shore for over 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Egan; and his children, Cynthia Egan and Jim Young of Orford, NH, Susan and Steven Geary of Atkinson, NH, William and Jacqueline Egan of Middleboro, and Justin Egan of Pembroke. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as his extended family, George Freeman of Kingston, Patty Freeman of Rockland, and Sheila and Matt Brown of Carver. Calling hours will be between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the house of William and Jacqueline Egan on Sunday, June 7, at 71 Plain St., Middleboro. All are welcome to share stories and join the family as they celebrate Bill's life. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
