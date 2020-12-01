1/1
William C. Sprows
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Sprows died peacefully on November 27, 2020 at his home in Pembroke. A long-standing and active member of St. Andrews Church in Hanover, he enjoyed giving of his time and talent to communities in need, across a multitude of causes. His interests included hiking, cycling, coffeehouse folk music, and family time. A Peace Corps Vista volunteer, he was also a two-time Outward Bound alumnus and frequent Pan-Mass Challenge competitor and supporter. He was born May 27, 1950, in Philadelphia PA to James and Olive Sprows. One of seven siblings, Bill was a dedicated family man and is survived by Tracey Lennan Sprows, his loving wife of 48 years; his son Ben and his spouse Christina; and 2 grandchildren; Spencer & Sawyer. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte 53 on Wednesday from 2-3 PM. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club. https://www.sierraclub.org/. For directions and to sign Bill's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved