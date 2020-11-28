William E. Pilotte, 89 of Halifax, passed away on November 24, 2020. Born in Boston on January 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Albert and Juliette (Trempe) Pilotte. He was a painter for Union Local 1138 in Dorchester. He was a Grand Knight of Council 6168 out of Lecanto FL and a 4th Degree Sir Knight of the Assembly 1547 out of Inverness, FL. He also helped run the food pantry and Christian Kitchen at Our Lady of Grace Church Beverly Hills, FL. William proudly served 20 years in the SeaBee Reserves. William is the beloved husband of Audrey D. (Conroy) Pilotte. Devoted father of Kenneth of Lakeville, Karen Simmons of Bryantville, Keith of Halifax, Kurt of Hanson, Kristine Proctor of Pembroke and the late Kevin. Cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 5. Burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery on Saturday, December 5th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Will's favorite charities: St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57326 and/or St. Labre Indian School, PO Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-1001. For directions and an online guestbook, visit www. SullivanFuneralHomes.com
