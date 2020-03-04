Home

SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
William R. Buckley


1931 - 2020
William R. Buckley Obituary
William Robert Buckley, 88, of Pembroke, passed away on February 24, 2020. Born December 8, 1931, in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late William L. and Doris (Hammond) Buckley. After graduating from La Salle Academy, he attended the Rhode Island School of Design. William proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He worked for Polaroid for many years and taught at Ansel Adams Studios in California. He was an avid fisherman, especially enjoyed fly fishing in the North River, and was a lifelong member of the Old Colony Sportsmen's Association. He was on the committee for Pembroke Arts Festival where he introduced photography. William also ran the photo studio at the Museum of Fine Arts. William is survived by his beloved wife, Rina M. (L'Italien) Buckley, whom he married in 1954. Devoted father of William P. Buckley and his late wife Maria (McCarthy) Buckley of East Bridgewater. Cherished grandfather of Kyle Hildebrant, and Emily and Terin Buckley. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Hanover on Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m. followed by a funeral home service at 1:30 p.m. For directions and to sign William's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
