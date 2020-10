Winston W. Walker, 85 of Pembroke, died Friday, October 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of over 50 years to the late Esther (Hayward) Walker, whom he met on his "ice cream route". He is survived by his sons, Winston W. Walker Jr. of AZ and Eric Walker of Pembroke, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. All services are private. For online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com