Adolph (Al) Vincent Battista, a long time resident of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves his devoted wife of 70 years, Dilla (Adams) J. Battista. Al was born October 14, 1927 in Bridgewater, MA. Son of Maria (Bianchi) and Vincenzo Battista immigrants from Province of Arce Italy who came thru Elis Island in 1920and settled in Bridgewater, MA. Al graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1945 and was also a graduate of Feener Technical School and attended Bridgewater State and Fitchburg State College. After graduating high school Al entered the United States Army and received a World War II Army of Occupation metal of Japan. He continued his military service in the United States Navy Air Reserve serving in the Korean War and received an honorable discharged in 1955. Al was predeceased by his three older sisters Laura Butler, Gloria Charron and Ida Gwinn. He was a beloved father of his oldest son Mark Battista and his wife Becky, his daughter Bonny (Battista) Baldwin and her husband Mike and his youngest son Dana Battista and his wife Missy. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Al and Dilla moved to Duxbury in 1955 where he built their house on land they purchased for $600. where the house still stands today. He began his career as a draftsman at the Quincy Shipyard. From 1962 to 1971 Al worked for the Town of Plymouth full time as the Executive Director for the Redevelopment Authority. He stayed on part time at the PRA overseeing many historical projects in the town, including the revitalization of the waterfront and overseeing the construction of the Jenny Grist Mill as seen today. During this time Al joined the staff of Randolph High School as a teacher in the Career Development Program for Architecture until he retired in 1988. Al was happiest when attending the games and events of his children and grandchildren with his wife Dilla. He was a avid fisherman and spent any free time he had over the years fishing, boating, shellfishing, and walking Duxbury Beach. He enjoyed sitting at the town pier, Duxbury Beach and Shipyard Lane watching the sunset, drinking coffee and boats passing by with Dilla. In 2000, he came out of retirement to help his family with many projects at Duxbury Beach Park and Blakeman's during the summer months. His smile and kind words will truly be missed by the customers and the 20 years of staff. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, MA 02364. A private service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Cranberry Hospice Inc., 26 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020