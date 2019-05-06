|
Adrian D. Lombardo II of Plymouth, died unexpectedly on May 3rd surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Adrian D. and Beth T. (Garlock) Lom- bardo. Born in Plymouth March 26, 1995 he was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth South High School class of 2013. Adrian worked as a welder in the Plymouth area. He enjoyed motorcyles, cooking, drawing and art, and was a devoted uncle and godfather. Along with his loving parents, he is survived by, his sister Jill DeLancey and her husband Dan DeLancey of Sagamore Beach, brother Eric Lombardo of Plymouth, sister Danielle Lombardo of Richmond, VA, sister Jena Morton and her husband Andrew Morton of Richmond, VA, and sister Madison Lombardo of Plymouth. He is the uncle of Branden Collins, Maya DeLancey, Paige DeLancey and Sophia Cahill-Lombardo Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet) on Tuesday May 7th from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday May 8th at 10:00 am in St. Bonaventure Church, Manomet. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to the Herren Project P.O. Box 131 Portsmouth, R.I. 02871. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 6 to May 13, 2019