Agnes Martina (Fitzpatrick) Fama passed away on Sunday, November 8th in Plymouth. Ninety-five years young, Pat lived a long and healthy life, the last 12 years with Alzheimers. Pat loved life and lived it with zest. She devoted much of it to caring for her daughters, grandchildren, neighbors, and anyone in need. Pat enjoyed many jobs throughout her lifetime, but really enjoyed her time at the downtown Plymouth Visitors Center. She loved speaking with guests from around the world | often in her favorite pink pilgrim attire | and ensuring their stay in Plymouth was memorable. In the 1970s she was the cheerleading coach for Plymouth-Carver High School and always loved a good high school basketball or football game. Pat retired at the age of 80 after working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Myles Standish State Park. She loved the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, cooking and travelling to the Bahamas. Pat was born on January 6th 1925 in Boston, and grew up in Sharon. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Burke) Fitzpatrick. She is pre-deceased by her daughter and son-in-law, A. Elizabeth (Babe) and Ernie Menslage, and her 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by 5 daughters, Sharon Day of Sandwich, Patricia and Edward Hegerich of Plymouth, Caryl and Wayne Cristani of Plymouth, Joy and James Ruggeri of Waltham, and Teresa and Don DeCost of Plymouth. She leaves 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. Funeral Services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. Memorial donations may be made to Resident Council @ Plymouth Rehab and Healthcare, 123 South Street Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guestbook visit www.cartmelldavis.com
