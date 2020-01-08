Home

Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
392 Hanover St.
Hanover, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
Interment
Following Services
Washington St. Cemetery
Norwell, MA
Agnes Paskow


1923 - 2020
Agnes Paskow Obituary
Agnes "Rita" (Mulcahey) Paskow, age 96, formerly of Plymouth (Manomet), passed away on January 6th, 2020 at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. She was wife of the late Lt. Commander Chester J. Paskow. Born in Boston (Dorchester) on June 30, 1923, she was daughter of the late Vincent P and Christina M. (Considine) Mulcahey. She was educated in Watertown and a graduate of St. Patricks High School. Following her graduation Rita entered the US Coast Guard where she served her country as a Yeoman, 3rd Class. She was honorable discharged in November, 1945. Rita had worked for most of her life for the Norwell School Dept. as a manager/cook. She retired after 25 years of service. She moved to Manomet in 1982 from Norwell. She was a member of the Bonnie Seniors where she served as treasurer, as well as the American Legion Post #40. She enjoyed cake decorating as one of her favorite hobbies. Rita was the devoted mother of Chester J. Paskow, Jr. of Kingston and Mary E. Burke of Kingston. She was the cherished grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of12 and great-great grandmother of 2.. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan.13th, 2020 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will take place on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover. Interment will follow at Washington St. Cemetery, Norwell. For online guest book and directions visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020
