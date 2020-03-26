|
Aires A. Alves, 90 years, of Plymouth (formerly of Brockton), passed away on March 24, 2020, following recent health issues. He was the loving husband of Zilda M. (Lopes) Alves for over 64 years. Aires was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, the son of the late Manuel and Herminia Alves. Aires was an officer in the Portuguese Army. He completed two tours of duty in his home country, one in Angola and one in Guinea-Bissau. In 1969, he and Zilda sacrificed their homelife in Portugal to seek out better opportunities for their daughters in the United States. They purchased a home soon after, and both worked very hard to adapt and maintain that home. They successfully raised their daughters here, ensuring that both completed college. He worked as a Quality Control Inspector and Draftsman at Ark les Switch in Stoughton for over 30 years. Aires was devoted to his family. His children and grandchildren were the love of his life. He always maintained close relationships with his daughters. He adored his granddaughters and spent as much time as possible with them, attending school events, sports activities and dance recitals. He was exceptionally knowledgeable of world politics as well as current world events. Aires was also a passionate fan of Benfica Portuguese Soccer team. He was a communicant of Saint Kateri Church in Plymouth. In addition to his wife, Zilda, Aires is survived by his daughters, Ana P. Celia and husband Bill, and Maria G. MacDonald and husband Brian; and granddaughters, Emily and Maryelizabeth MacDonald. He is also survived by extended family, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. A celebration of Aire's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or The Carter Foundation. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020