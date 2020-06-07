Alan Louis Ferazzi, age 71, of Plymouth unexpectedly passed on June 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Renee Ferazzi (of Plymouth). Father to Romy Flockton and her husband Jeff (of Plymouth) and Mia Cannava and her husband Jordan (of North Reading). He leaves behind his three beautiful granddaughters, Hannah, Ayla and Stella. Alan was a hometown boy born in Plymouth on February 21, 1949. He was the son of the late Arnaldo and Stella (Campbell) Ferazzi. Alan was predeceased by his brother Paul and sister Holly and leaves behind his brother Phillip and his wife Ann. He graduated from Plymouth Carver High School class of 1967. Alan proudly served his country for four years in the Navy as a quartermaster on the U.S.S. Milwaukee. He went on to become a Plymouth Firefighter and served the town for 34 years. He was a true hero. He worked two jobs to support and provide for his family. Alan enjoyed fishing of all kinds, golfing and gardening. He was a man of the Earth. Alan and Renee enjoyed the basics in life | cooking together, dancing and pulling on their waders at Plymouth Long Beach. Alan was the real deal. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Private services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9th. A drive by funeral procession will be organized at Cordage Park and proceed past Bartlett Funeral Home at 3:30pm. Donations in Alans memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Plymouth, 9 Resnik Road or the Plymouth Fragment Society, PO Box 6386 Plymouth, MA 02360.



