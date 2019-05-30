|
|
Alan M. Santos, age 81, passed away at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke on Tuesday May, 28, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1938 to Julia Martin Santos of Plymouth. Alan attended Plymouth Carver High School and after graduation joined the United States Navy. While in the Navy, Alan was an Interior Communications Electrician Second Class and was honorably discharged in 1962. Alan was a lifelong citizen of Plymouth and after his time in the Navy and General Dynamics worked for the town for many years. He spent his last years at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke where he was loved and cared for by the amazing staff on 2East. The family is forever grateful for the wonderful care that was given by all of the VA staff in Holyoke and West Roxbury. He is survived by his sister Rollene Ferioli and her husband Ronald, his niece Vicki Rellas and her family; his nephews Scott, Mark and Kevin Reid and their families. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Soldiers Home Holyoke, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 30 to June 6, 2019