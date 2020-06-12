Aldo Morini

Aldo "Dede" Morini, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly on June 11th at South Shore Hospital Weymouth. He is the beloved husband of Barbara (Pimental) Morini and the loving father of Donna McPeck of Plymouth and the late Jeffrey Morini. He was the brother of the late Richard "Dutchie" Morini.Uncle of Lynda and Paul Morini Born in Plymouth on November 20, 1930, son of the late Aldo and Theresa (Gilli) Morini. He was educated in the Plymouth Schools and went on the serve his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Dede was a longtime employee of Massasoit Vending in Plymouth where he worked as a Mechanic. He was a longtime pigeon flyer for over 30 years he raised and flew them. A lover of Walt Disney World, Foxwoods, and one of his biggest joys was his daily walks on the Plymouths waterfront with his grand dog Tucker. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all Boston sports teams. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday June 15th at 10:00 am in St. Marys Church, 313 Court St. North Plymouth. Burial will follow in Plymouth County Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the MSPCA Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. 02130. Online guestbook at please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.