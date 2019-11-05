|
Allen F. Andrews, age 70 years, of Plymouth, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Gloria (Lopes) Andrews. Son of the late Michael and Anna May (Thimas) Andrews and stepson of the late Mary (Coppage) Andrews, born in Plymouth, January 20, 1949, he was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, class of 1967, and continued his education at Cape Cod Community College and Providence College. He worked for the town of Plymouth for the cemetery department and later for the sewer department. For many years, Allen enjoyed being a Shaklee representative. He was also a proud member of the Teamsters Local 25 for Champion Exposition Services, setting up conventions. Allen enjoyed yard work and landscaping, and was an avid fan of basketball. He loved to listen to music, especially enjoying Jazz and Motown. Described as the most genuine and kind person, he was helpful to everyone who needed it. His greatest passion was his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his loving wife Gloria of 43 years, he will be missed by his four children, Camille Andrews of Wareham, Heather Andrews-Turner and her husband Taharri of Plymouth, Jacob Andrews and his wife Erin of Plymouth and Seto Musari-Berry of Plymouth; his grandchildren, Chantal, Belinda, Christina, Isaiah, Armani, Tayla, Alexander, Emerson, Brooklyn, Charlee and Jordan; and his great-granddaughters, Dahlia Rose and Luna Jean. He was the brother of Beatrice "Mickie" Gomes of San Jose, Calif., Maryellen McCormack and her husband Paul of Plymouth, Robert Coppage of Plymouth, Chris Coppage of Duxbury, and the late Roger, Michael and Dana Andrews. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. A funeral service will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park), Plymouth, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Plymouth County Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Boys & Girls Club. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
