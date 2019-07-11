|
Amy Garbaczeski, loving wife, mother of 3, grandmother of 4 and devoted daughter, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019, at the age of 63. Amy was born on December 3, 1955 in Boston, MA to Ruth (Rogers) and Francis Ortolani, DMD. She was raised in Duxbury and attended Sacred Heart in Kingston for her entire primary education. She loved the ocean and spent much of her childhood sailing at the Plymouth Yacht Club. She was an accomplished cellist and was a member of the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra. She earned her bachelors degree from Boston College in 1977 where she lent her spectacular singing voice to the choir which performed for the Pope at the Vatican. She earned her masters degree from Cambridge College in 1996. She taught for over 20 years at the elementary level in Carver, Duxbury, Marion, Plymouth and Pembroke. Eventually, she dedicated herself to special needs students. In totality she left a wide swath of contributions that impacted countless students and their families. From a young age she cared for her mother across several decades. The apple of her fathers eye, she learned from him to help others and treat all people with respect and with genuine concern for their well-being. She consistently treated others as she would want to be treated, regardless of how they treated her. That was the foundation of her character. On August 10th, 1980 she married Paul Garbaczeski with whom she proudly and happily raised three children, Kali, Rory and Averil in their beautiful home that they built by the bay. Amys boundless joy for life included art, music, fashion and travel. She took extra care to raise her children with strong values and encouraged them to care for people who could not care for themselves. She loved listening to female vocalists, especially Whitney Houston and Amy Grant. She was known for her beautiful smile, her truly unbelievable sense of style, her wonderful warm and kind heart, and her fondness for the color lime green which made her VW Beetle stand out like a beacon in the night, eclipsed only by her star-spangled 4th of July outfit in the Plymouth parade. She loved being with her family and friends above all else. The ever-gracious hostess, Amy had a gift for creating magical memories and holiday scenes, especially for the children. She was an incredible mother who gave her children every possible opportunity and experience. Amy was preceded in passing by her father, Francis, her mother, Ruth and her brother Francis. She is survived by her husband, Paul, her three children: Kali. Rory and Averil, and her four grandchildren: Hudson, Wells, Magnolia and Goldie. Her wake will be held on Monday, July, 15th 2019 at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth MA, from 5 to 8 p.m. As a tribute to Amys kind heart in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jump Start: www.jstart.org/donate. Please designate in memory of Amy Garbaczeski.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 11 to July 18, 2019