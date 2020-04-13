|
|
Andrew "Bud" F. Porter Jr.,of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Saturday April 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" Mary (Hanley) Porter. Born in Boston on July 16, 1948, son of the late Andrew F. Porter and Marie (Gately) and her husband Valentino Dolci. He was educated in Boston and went on to serve his country in the US Marine Corps from 1965 till 1969. Upon his return from the military he went to work for the US Postal Service where he worked in the Maintenance Field. An avid golfer he was a member of the Cold Spring Club in Plymouth and the American Legion Post #40, Plymouth. He is survived by his loving children Steven Porter of Orlando, FL., Kevin Porter and his wife Jaime of Plymouth, Kara Collins and her husband Stephen of Alexandria, VA., and Holly Kapolis and her husband Jason of Orlando, FL. Survived by his sister Janice Joyce and her husband Kevin of Plymouth. Also the Cherished grandfather of Courtney, Alicia, Victoria, Andrea, Katrina, Joshua, Nicholas, Reese, Calvin and Drew. Great-grandfather of Peyton, Neyland, Eddieand Jayden. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis a private graveside service will be held on Friday at the Plymouth County Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA. 91365, or the . Online condolences may be made at please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020