Anita Louise (Colassi) Davidson passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 86, in the Ohio home of her daughter Kim. Anita was born July 21, 1934, in Boston. Anita was married to Robert George Sutherland, with whom she shared five children, for over twenty years. She later married Norman Joseph Davidson, with whom she shared the rest of her life, until his recent passing. Anita was a stay-at-home mom for several years, before starting a long career at McDonald's which she thoroughly enjoyed. She always had a big smile on her face for those she served, and upon her retirement she returned daily for coffee with "her people". Anita enjoyed dancing as a child and through her adulthood, spending many Saturday nights dancing with her friends at local VFW posts. Anita was an avid bingo and card player who loved to travel with her husband Norman to many local casinos. She also loved to entertain family and friends with backyard barbecues by the pool at her family home in Sharon. Anita was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Colassi, her sister Louise "Weezie" Mitchell, her stepson, Paul Davidson, her daughter, Kelly Sutherland and her husband Norman Davidson. Anita is survived by four children, Danny Sutherland, Cheryl Bagangan, Kim Bimshas, Tina Miller, and their spouses; four stepchildren, Karen Holloman, Laurie Hoover, Norman Davidson, Christopher Davidson and their spouses; as well as many nieces, nephews, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
