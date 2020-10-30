1/1
Ann G. Simmons
Ann Gardner Simmons, 81, of Plymouth, MA, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Plymouth. She was previously a resident of Pembroke, Plympton, Marshfield, Scituate, Sandwich, and Sagamore Beach. Ann was born in Pembroke, MA to Kenneth and Virginia Henrich on June 16, 1939. She went to high school at Silver Lake Regional High School and graduated in 1957. She went on to earn a degree in nursing from Faulkner Hospitals School of Nursing in 1960. She worked as a Registered Nurse throughout her career. She held a number of positions inthe medical field for many organizations including South Shore Hospital, the Plympton school system where she was the school nurse, for individuals in private duty nursing, Newfield House nursing home, Pembroke Hospital, hospice care, and Bayada nursing. Throughout her life she was a caregiver - to her family, her friends, and her patients. She found solace and enjoyment in the beach and ocean and warm summer days. She was a proud participant in the Harvard Nurses Health Study since its inception in 1976. This study is among the largest investigations into the risk factors for major chronic diseases in women. Ann is survived by her children Bradford Simmons of Plymouth, MA and Marsha Yalden of Sagamore Beach, MA, her sister Cynthia Henrich of Lebanon, CT and her grandchildren Andrew Simmons of Boston, MA and Heather Simmons of Plymouth, MA. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Virginia Henrich. The family is planning a memorial event on the anniversary of her birth - June 16, 2021. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
