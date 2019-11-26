|
|
Anna Mimmo, age 88 years, of Kingston, formerly of Palm Coast, Fla., and Marshfield, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Wingate of Silver Lake. She was the wife of the late Armando Mimmo. Daughter of the late Celso and Rina Marinilli, born in Anversa, Abruzzi Province, in Italy, March 19, 1931, she came to America in 1960, where she met her husband. She had a great passion for style and fashion, and worked as a seamstress in the clothing manufacturing industry and later for Macy's department store. Her passion for clothing, style and fashion carried on throughout her life. She loved music and enjoyed singing, especially all the ballads from the Italian artist such as Dean Martin and Perry Como. She also loved to cook, bake, work needlepoint, crochet and exercise. Anna is survived by her two loving sons, Robert Mimmo and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth, and Amando Peter Mimmo of Palm Coast, Fla.; and her cherished grandson, Michael Mimmo of Plymouth. She was the sister of the late Antonietta Malvestuto. Her funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019