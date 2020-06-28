Anne Beaton-Polson

Anne 'Pat' Beaton-Polson, of Plymouth, MA, passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born and raised in Dorchester, Ma. She earned an accounting degree from Western New England College Pat started her career as a bookkeeper and became Terminal Manager at the Plymouth and Brockton Bus Company where she worked for 30 years. Pat was a member of the Red Hatters Club, she also enjoyed travelling, camping and gardening. Pat spent many wonderful hours with a chainsaw in hand, cutting down trees and burning in the backyard with her husband, Herbie. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Herbert R. Polson. She was predeceased by her first husband of 20 years Alfred J. Beaton. She also leaves her sister Irene Apgar, and was predeceased by her brothers Philip and Thomas. 'Pat' was the devoted mother of 3 sons, Joseph A. Beaton and his companion Joanne Kittredge of Plymouth, Bryan D. Beaton, and wife Desy of Wareham and Kenneth M. Beaton and his companion Pam Ludwig of Yarmouth. Loving grandmother of Joseph Jr., Thomas, Samantha, Max, Jill, Bryan, Daniel, Mandy, Heather, Amber, Britny, Christopher and Corey. Great grandmother of 14. Dear friend of Dottie, Marie and Jean. Visitation with the Beaton-Polson family will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9:00AM | 11:00AM in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court St., Plymouth (next to Cordage Park). Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth at 11:30 AM. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.