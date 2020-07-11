Anne M. McGovern of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2020, with her devoted friend and caretaker, Lois Whelan by her side, at the age of eighty. She was the sister of James McGovern III and his wife Sherry of SC. She was the aunt of Sean and Kevin McGovern and Kate Lawrence and her husband Adam. She was the great aunt of James and Riley McGovern and Grace, Addy and Sophia Lawrence. She is also survived by four generations of the Whelan family, which she has been a part of for many years. Anne was born on September 27, 1939 in Boston to James and Kathleen (Mitchell) McGovern II. She graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and Regis College. Anne began her career as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Division of Child Guardianship from 1962 to 1970. She worked as a Probation Officer and Assistant Chief Probation Officer in the Norfolk Juvenile District and Wrentham District Court from 1970 until her retirement in 1996. Anne was a member of the Rockland Womens Golf Association, Scituate Country Club, and the Country Club of Halifax for over thirty years. She loved playing competitive golf and was Captain of the Halifax Summer Team playing in the Womens South Shore Golf League for many years. Anne loved to travel, especially to the Island of Aruba and Ireland. She enjoyed her Florida golf trips and trips to Foxwoods Casino with the Whelan sisters and friends. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A memorial service will take place at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordan Hospital Club Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02360 or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.