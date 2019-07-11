|
|
Annette M. (King) Cinto, age 77 of Plymouth, passed away on July 7, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of Charles Cinto of Plymouth, the loving mother of Frank Hamilton and Deborah Davis of Texas, step-mother to Stephen Cinto of Quincy. She was the cherished grandmother of Courtney, Daryl and Ryan de Oliveira of Texas, sister of Richard King, Shirley Lombardi and the late Robert King. She also, leaves her very good friend, Cathy Mooreside, who along with her husband helped care for her. Annette was born on March 21, 1942 in Milford to Harold and Violet (West) King. She resided in Plymouth for over twenty years, where she worked at several Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers as a Certified Nurses Aide. Annette had a special gift of caring for others. She would often help and take care of friends and neighbors when they were ill. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and collecting trinkets of frogs. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 am at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by the burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldaviscom.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 11 to July 18, 2019