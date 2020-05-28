|
|
Antoinette J. (Barnaby) DiGravio, of Plymouth, passed away on May 22, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Ennio DiGravio; loving mother of Michael and his wife Cheryl of Marshfield and the late Dennis DiGravio and son-in-law Allen Rush DiGravio; cherished grandmother of Mark DiGravio and his wife Gillian, Kristen DiGravio; and great-granchildren Owen and Aoife DiGravio. Antoinette was born in Southbridge, MA, the sister of Albert Barnaby, Nicholas Barnaby, Julia Burkhardt, Helen Bleakley, Pauline Duffy and Emma Cappola. Antoinette was Manager of South Shore Savings Bank in Bicknell Square, North Weymouth. In her retirement Antoinette moved to Plymouth, where she enjoyed her life on West Pond, Bingo with her friends, and daytime activities at the Plymouth Senior Center, where she led line dancing classes, aerobics, and card games. On weekends she enjoyed movies and shopping with her friends and trips to the Plymouth Library. She also enjoyed hosting the holidays for family at her beautiful, peaceful home on the pond. If you wish to make a memorial tribute to Antoinette, Plymouth restaurant gift cards for staff at Life Care Of Plymouth, 90 Obery St., Plymouth, MA 02360, in her memory would be appreciated. This would be a great way to honor the staff on the front line that took such great care of her, or a donation to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360,who were also instrumental in her care. The family will have a private graveside service. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 28 to June 4, 2020