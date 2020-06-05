Antonio Lopes Gomes, passed away peacefully at the age of 98, surrounded by his loving family on June 3, 2020, in his home. Beloved husband of 66 years to Irene M. (Fernandes) Gomes. Loving father of Antonio and Gary Gomes of Plymouth. Grandfather of Toni Marie Gomes, Zachary Gomes and Tyler Gomes. Brother of Pauline Livramento of West Wareham and the late John, Frank, Alfred, and Louisa Gomes. Born in New Haven, CT, November 1, 1921, son of the late Samuel Teixeira-Gomes and Julia Lopes Teixeira, he was a graduate of Wareham High School. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Tony worked for General Dynamics in Quincy for several years as a welder while playing semi-pro baseball in several leagues including the Cape Cod Baseball league where he hit 10 playoff home runs as a member of the 1957 Upper Cape Division Champion Wareham Townies. He went to college to earn his associate's degree from S.M.T.I. in North Dartmouth and his bachelor's degree in Management from S.M.U. He became the Director of Veteran's Services for the Town of Plymouth for 30 years from 1973-2003. Tony was responsible for the post-retirement opening of the Plymouth Veterans Clinic. Active with many organizations he was the chairman of the Plymouth Housing Authority for 30 years, past president, Massachusetts Veteran Service Agents Assoc. and the Southeastern MA. Assoc. president, Massachusetts and Rhode Island Cape Verdean-American Scholarship Committee, Corporator, Plymouth Five Cent Savings Bank and a Plymouth town meeting member. He was a head usher at St. Peter's Church in Plymouth and had coached Plymouth Youth Hockey for 12 years. Also a member of the American Legion Post 40, Plymouth, and the AMVETS. Visiting hours on Monday, June 8, from 4-8 p.m. in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth. Funeral service on Tuesday will be private with burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery Plymouth. Tony's service will be livestreamed on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at www.cartmelldavis.com on the tribute wall of Tony's obituary. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Town of Plymouth Veterans Services Fund, 26 Court St. Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.