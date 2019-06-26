|
|
Arlene Mary Richner died June 21, 2019, after a period of declining health. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert "Bob" Richner. When describing their meeting, Arlene once remarked "and then the best thing happened, I met Bob!" Arlene is also survived by her children, Derek W. Richner, Kirk W. Richner, and Shelley B. (Richner) McCormick; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a large extended family spread across the country. Arlene lived in Plymouth. She would have turned 80 on July 11. Her family brought her the greatest joy, especially her children and grandchildren; she saw beauty and brilliance in each of them. She enjoyed travel, loved flowers and plants and savored time near the ocean. She loved a good joke and was quick to smile and giggle. An adventurous spirit, Arlene lived on both the east and west coasts; drove with her young family across the country (twice), traveled to Europe on numerous occasions; spent time in the Caribbean; took part in Community Theater; and was always up for a road trip. Not afraid of rolling up her sleeves, she lovingly raised her family, took on challenging professional work, helped with car repairs, undertook home renovations, and could cook for a crowd. Arlene had a long and very successful career in the seafood industry eventually serving as comptroller of DeBorst Seafood. And, she loved a good shrimp scampi. Arlene's family is thankful for the compassionate care she, and they, received at the Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bourne. No public service is planned, rather Arlene's family asks those who knew her to enjoy a garden or walk on the beach in her honor.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 26 to July 3, 2019