Arthur F. Freeland of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Jesse) Freeland; loving father Robert B. Freeland and his wife Dawn of Plymouth, Mary Hickey and her husband Walter of Abington and the late Arthur H. Freeland and Warren F. Freeland; sister of Sarah B. Freeland of Conn.; cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 7. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., November 9, 1935, son of the late Arthur and Sarah (Flanders) Freeland, he was educated in Plymouth and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during the Korean conflict . He later attended West Point and graduated from Suffolk Law School and UMass-Amherst. Arthur was an attorney working in private practice and worked as a licensed social worker. Arthur had worked with the Governors Committee of Law Enforcement, and was a member of the Plymouth Lodge of Masons AF & AM. He enjoyed gardening and bee-keeping. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Thusday, Janaury 2, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Second Church of Plymouth (Manomet). Burial will follow in Manomet Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name may be made to , 370 Seventh Ave., Unit 1802, New York, NY 10001. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020