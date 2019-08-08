|
Arthur L. Stappen, of Plymouth, passed away on August 5, 2019, at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his family throughout a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia A. (Kelly) Stappen; loving father of Arthur W. Stappen and his wife Emily of Marshfield, Laurie Gates and her husband Gary of Plymouth and Dawn Gorman and her husband Charlie of Plymouth; cherished grandfather of Alexis and Jessica Stappen, Alyssa, Joshua, Jacob, and Justin Gates, and Sydney and Kevin Gorman; dear brother of Sandra Higgins, Mildred Ritz, Madlyn Stappen, Raymond Stappen, Russell Stappen, Gordon Stappen, Ruth Dollard, Ronald Stappen, and the late Patricia Johnson, Charles Stappen, Everett Stappen, Kenneth Stappen, and Richard Stappen. Arthur also leaves many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. In his early years, Arthur served in the military as an Army Staff Sergeant in the Intelligence Division. As a civilian he worked as a carpenter, taking great pride in his work. Before working for himself he was a member Carpenters Local Union 33. He was also a charter member of the Elks. During his most recent years he enjoyed doing home projects with each of his children, gardening, and spending time with his family. Arthur's unique gift was that he truly spent his entire life giving and doing for others and was one of the most unselfish people on this earth. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home at the close of visitation to St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, in Marshfield, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory can be made to Homes for the Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780 or to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019