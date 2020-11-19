Audrey M. Maloon, passed away at Wingate at Silver Lake, in Kingston, on November 16, 2020, at the age of ninety-eight. She was born in Plymouth to the late Roger B. and Lilla M. Maloon, and she was the sister of the late Barbara E. Williamson. She was a lifelong resident of Plymouth and a 1940 graduate of Plymouth High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the following year graduated from Burdett College in Boston. In July 1940 she began working at the Plymouth Registry of Deeds as Head of the Photostat Department, until her retirement in 1982. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, writing, photography; and driving her car as much as possible, making weekly trips to New Hampshire for many years. She was a member of the Massachusetts Bay Railroad Enthusiasts, Inc.; the Mystic Valley Railway Society; and the Retired State, County and Municipal Employees Association. Audrey is survived by a nephew, Keith Williamson; a great-nephew, Robert C. Williamson; a great-niece, Nicole M. Williamson; a great-great-niece, Amber E. Williamson; several cousins, as well as many friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Old Pine Grove Cemetery in Raymond, New Hampshire. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audreys name may be made to United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd. #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415, www.unitedspinal.org
or to a charity of ones choice. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
