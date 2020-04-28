|
Barbara Ann (Cavicchi) Axford, passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 91. She was the devoted wife of the late Grant Axford and daughter of the late Flora Linnette (Dickson) and Joseph Cavicchi. Barbara had a long time career as a registered nurse for over 45 years. Many of them spent working at the Jordan Hospital. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Barbara was the loving mother of Linn Peterson, Gary Axford, and Lori Axford, all of Plymouth, and also the late Grant (Rusty) Axford. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Thank you to Stafford Hill Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided Barbara. Any donations in her name can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. Services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020