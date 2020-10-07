1/1
Barbara A. Huff
Barbara Ann (Bratti) Huff, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, September 30, 2020, in Summerville, SC. She was born January 27, 1939 in Plymouth, MA to the late Albert and Marjorie (Leach) Bratti. Barbara was married to the love of her life on June 15, 1958, Stanley Dexter Huff, who preceded her in death in 2010. Barbara is survived by her children Mark Steven (Lisa Marie) Huff of Aurora, CO, Lisa Ann (Timothy) Huff-Norris, of Summerville, SC and Dana Lee (Wesley) Huff-Eary, of Amelia, VA; grandchildren Daryl Logan Lattimore, Casandra (Brian) Crawford, Benjamin Huff, and great - granddaughter Kai Crawford. Also survived to cherish her memory are her brothers Fred A. Bratti, Sr of Springdale, AR, Vincent Bratti, Sr. (Diana) of Whitman, MA, brother Steven Bratti of Rhode Island, sisters Mary Ann (Bratti) Diodato and Louisa (Bratti) Bassett of Plymouth, MA, brother-in-law Jimmy Morse of Plymouth, MA, and sister-in-law Norma Bratti of Fredericksburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Sophie (Whittinghill) Huff, brother Albert G. Bratti, sister Margie H. (Bratti) Morse, and brothers-in-law Richard Diodato and Eric Bassett. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loving family members in Massachusetts, Indiana and Virginia, and her devoted cat "Sophie". Barbara lived life to the fullest and was happiest spending time with her family and friends. She and Stanley lived in Massachusetts, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, Okinawa, and Naples, Italy. They also traveled extensively throughout 54 years. Barbara loved to travel, cook, was a member of several quilting guilds making quilts for veterans and critical-care babies, and had a love of the arts, attending many plays and live performances. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at the James A. Dyal Funeral Home, in Summerville, SC. Funeral services will begin at 2 o'clock, where James A. Dyal Funeral Home requires facial coverings and social distancing. Interment will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery, with her husband Stanley, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested, in memory of Barbara A. Huff to the American Cancer Society. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
