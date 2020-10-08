1/
Barbara A. Quinlan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Quinlan, age 81 years, of Marshfield, formerly of Plymouth, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of William Quinlan and the daughter of the late George R. and Grace (Cunningham) VanNest. Born in Chelsea on August 11, 1939, she made her home for most of her life in Plymouth with her loving husband and children. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception in Revere. Barbara took great pride and care when it came to her flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed the beach, raising her family, playing golf with her husband watching her grandchildren play sports. A beautiful memory for her family was the celebration of Barbara and Bills 60th wedding anniversary in September. Besides her devoted and loving husband Bill, Barbara is survived by her sons, Michael Quinlan and his wife Paula of Andover, Robert Quinlan and his wife Linda of Duxbury and Jack Quinlan of Plymouth. She was the loving grandmother of Robby, Tori, Steve, Nicole, Andrew, Ben, Cory and the late Matt, and great grandmother of Zaille and Summer. She was predeceased by her brother George VanNest. A funeral mass will be held in St. Marys Church in Plymouth on Friday at 10AM. Private interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Guest book www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved