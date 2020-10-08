Barbara A. Quinlan, age 81 years, of Marshfield, formerly of Plymouth, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of William Quinlan and the daughter of the late George R. and Grace (Cunningham) VanNest. Born in Chelsea on August 11, 1939, she made her home for most of her life in Plymouth with her loving husband and children. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception in Revere. Barbara took great pride and care when it came to her flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed the beach, raising her family, playing golf with her husband watching her grandchildren play sports. A beautiful memory for her family was the celebration of Barbara and Bills 60th wedding anniversary in September. Besides her devoted and loving husband Bill, Barbara is survived by her sons, Michael Quinlan and his wife Paula of Andover, Robert Quinlan and his wife Linda of Duxbury and Jack Quinlan of Plymouth. She was the loving grandmother of Robby, Tori, Steve, Nicole, Andrew, Ben, Cory and the late Matt, and great grandmother of Zaille and Summer. She was predeceased by her brother George VanNest. A funeral mass will be held in St. Marys Church in Plymouth on Friday at 10AM. Private interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Guest book www.cartmelldavis.com
.