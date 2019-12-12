|
|
Barbara A. (MacDonald) Ward of Halifax, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth. She was the wife of the late Richard Ward. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts on April 23, 1937 daughter of the late Charles E. and Pauline A. (Faye) MacDonald. She was educated in Roxbury and a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. Barbara married and went on to raise a family of six children , John Duncan of Plymouth, Debbie ODwyer and her husband Derek of Plymouth, Joanne Francis and her husband Thomas of Kingston, Deedee Gonsalves of NH., Glen Duncan and his wife Kerry Arnold-Duncan of Plymouth and Lynn Maurice and her fianc Michael Unwin of Plymouth. She is survived by her brother John MacDonald of Holbrook, 19 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Molly. Barbara was a Patriots fan, enjoyed going to the casinos, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Private Graveside service at the Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association 72 East Concord St. Boston, MA 02118. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019