Barbara F. White
1926 - 2020
Barbara Frances (Holmes) White of Plymouth, passed peacefully on August 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Plymouth, Barbara was born on November 25th, 1926, the daughter of Adrian Austin Holmes and Mary Constance Holmes, sister to the late George Adrian Holmes. Barbara was a 1945 graduate of Plymouth High School. After ruling out the opportunity to skate with the Sonja Henie Show, Barbara was married to the late Honorable George Albert White in 1947. Loving mother to George Gregory and his wife Debbie, Dennis and his wife Linda, Albert and his wife Karen, Timothy and his wife Annette, Adrienne and her husband Michael Gomes. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her passion was art. Barbara's adventure in art began in the traditional way: as a child, she fell in love with her crayons and watercolors. She attended Vesper School of Art commuting by train to Boston. Barbara was a member of the Black and White Club, one of the founders of the Plymouth Art Guild and had her own Art gallery in the 1970s. Barbara enjoyed creating monotypes and collages. She won several art show prizes for her works in acrylics and monotypes, as well as in printmaking and mixed media Barbara was also known in Plymouth for her family restaurant the Plymouth 1620 Restaurant (The 20) on Plymouth's historic waterfront. Thanks to all for the many memories. Barbara will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Yard by yard life is hard, Inch by inch lifes a cinch Less is more. Visiting hours on Tuesday August 18th from 10:00 am | 12:00 pm with a service to follow at noon in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court Street, North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park). Burial will follow in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth. In Lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations in Barbaras memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice and The Plymouth Art Guild. Those unable to attend due to the current health crisis Barbaras service will be livestreamed starting at 12noon at www.cartmelldavis.com go to her obituary and click on the tribute wall to view service.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
