Barbara I. (Raymond) Davis a lifelong resident of Manomet passed into eternal rest on July 11, 2019 at Sunrise of Plymouth Beach, at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late John W.E. Davis; cherished mother of Jack Davis of Manomet, Dwight Davis of Bourne, Tricia Rogers of Washington state and the late Carl Davis. She is survived by her grandchildren, Chris Cabral of Oregon, Richard Cabral of Nevada, Lana Anderson of Carver, Michael Davis of Manomet and Adam Davis of Pembroke; great-grandchildren, John and Caden Davis. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Myles Raymond. Barbara was born on July 20, 1927 in Plymouth to Harold Clifton and Bertha (Alexander) Davis. She worked in the Visitors Center at the Plimoth Plantation. She was an active member of the Second Church of Plymouth, where she was involved with the annual plant fair and a member of the quilting club. Barbara was a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader. She enjoyed tending to her beautiful gardens and bird watching. A Memorial Service will be held on August 10, 2019, 11:00 am at the Second Church of Plymouth, 518 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home in Plymouth and Manomet. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019