Barbara L. Dean, age 86 years, of Manomet, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Dean and the daughter of the late Irving and Loretta (Garseau) Masterson. Born in North Providence, Rhode Island, Barbara has lived in the Manomet section of Plymouth for most of her life. She worked as a waitress at Jacks Restaurant in Manomet for many years. She along with her husband Robert owned and operated the Surrey Donut Shop in Manomet center. She loved to keep her gardens, read books and work crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos. She is survived by her children Robert Dean Jr. and his wife Donna of Plymouth, Sheryl Fiumara of Pembroke and David Dean and his wife Lynne of Manomet, her sister Edna Igo of Manomet, six grandchildren, Robert and Paul Dean, John and Anthony Fiumara, and Justin and Trevor Dean, seven great grandchildren, and a great grandchild. She was the mother of the late Steven Dean, and the aunt of the late James Igo. Private services will be held in Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cran berry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth MA 02360. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 2 to May 9, 2019